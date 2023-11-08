New Draft Amendment in China Sparks Concerns over Freedom of Expression

China’s legislature has recently proposed a new amendment to a law that could have significant implications for freedom of expression in the country. The proposed changes would allow authorities to fine and detain individuals who wear clothes considered to “hurt the nation’s feelings” or symbols deemed “detrimental to the spirit of the Chinese nation.”

While the National People’s Congress’ Standing Committee argues that this amendment aims to protect patriotism, critics argue that it could be used as a tool to restrict free speech and personal freedom. The wording of the draft amendment is reminiscent of language previously used by Beijing to curtail dissent and suppress different viewpoints.

This is not the first time that China has imposed restrictions on personal style and expression. In recent years, there have been clampdowns on artists with “effeminate styles” in media and an ongoing crackdown on tattoos. The proposed amendment takes these restrictions a step further by making it illegal to wear or force others to wear items deemed offensive in public places. The draft does not explicitly state which garments will be prohibited, causing concern among legal scholars and the public.

In addition to targeting clothing choices, the amendment also aims to restrict speech that is believed to damage China’s “spirit.” This raises questions about how the spirit of the Chinese nation will be defined and who will have the authority to do so.

Critics argue that this proposed amendment could lead to arbitrary arrests, convictions, and a violation of individual rights. Lao Dongyan, a criminal law professor, highlights that this level of state interference in personal clothing choices is an overreach and could fuel extreme nationalism.

The amendment comes at a time when clothing choices have become increasingly political in China. The rise of the “Hanfu” movement, which promotes traditional Chinese garments, reflects growing nationalism among the country’s youth. On the other hand, traditional Japanese clothing, such as kimonos, has faced backlash due to heightened anti-Japanese sentiment.

The lack of clarity and specific guidelines in the proposal raises concerns among Chinese netizens. Many are questioning whether cosplayers or employees of Japanese restaurants who wear kimonos would be in violation of the new law. There is a growing call for transparency and clear definitions of what symbols will be banned and what will be allowed.

As the proposal undergoes public feedback throughout September, the potential impact of this amendment on freedom of expression and personal style remains a topic of concern and debate. It is crucial for authorities to consider the balance between protecting patriotic sentiment and allowing individuals to freely express themselves without fear of punishment.