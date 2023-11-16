China Lodges Complaint with Germany over Comments regarding President Xi as “Autocrat”

BEIJING – In a recent diplomatic dispute, China has raised concerns with Germany following comments made by its foreign minister referring to President Xi Jinping as an “autocrat.” The Chinese foreign ministry expressed strong objections to the remarks, dismissing them as “absurd” and deeming them to be an “open political provocation.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the statement during a live interview with Fox News last week. When asked about Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, Baerbock pondered the implications of President Putin’s potential victory on other leaders around the world. She specifically mentioned President Xi, alluding to concerns about his style of governance and drawing parallels with dictatorial practices.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, condemned Baerbock’s comments as “extremely absurd” and claimed that they infringed upon China’s political honor and dignity. Mao further asserted that the remarks constituted a deliberate political provocation. As a result, China has lodged a formal complaint with Germany to express its discontent.

Baerbock’s criticism of China is not unfounded. In previous statements, she has consistently raised concerns about the impact of China’s policies on global governance and human rights. In August, she highlighted the challenges posed by China to the fundamental principles that underpin international cooperation. Baerbock openly criticized certain aspects of her visit to China, describing them as “jarring” and expressing alarm at China’s increasing emergence as a systemic rival rather than a mere trading partner.

Interestingly, this is not the first time President Xi has been referred to as a “dictator.” In June, U.S. President Joe Biden made a similar statement, only a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded his visit to China. Biden’s remark demonstrated the ongoing tensions between the United States and China, particularly regarding issues of human rights and authoritarian governance.

As this diplomatic spat unfolds, it raises larger questions about the complexities of international relations in an era defined by competing ideologies and geopolitical rivalries. The comments made by foreign officials shed light on growing concerns about China’s domestic policies and its impact on the world stage. It remains to be seen how this dispute will further shape international discourse on democracy, authoritarianism, and the limitations of diplomatic rhetoric.

