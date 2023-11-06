China Prioritizes Global Cooperation for Sustainable Development

China’s commitment to global openness and cooperation was emphasized by Vice President Han Zheng during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. While reiterating China’s dedication to an independent foreign policy and safeguarding its sovereignty, Han stressed the importance of addressing the security concerns of all nations, respecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolving differences through peaceful dialogue.

Although Han did not provide specific details regarding the Ukraine conflict, he expressed China’s support for peaceful resolutions and its willingness to contribute constructively towards achieving peace. China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, had recently communicated to his Russian counterpart that China would adopt an impartial stance while actively seeking a political settlement for the crisis in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that China has been under international pressure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, China has chosen to uphold an independent position and has presented its own peace plan, which has received mixed responses from both Russia and Ukraine. China’s commitment to finding a peaceful resolution is indicative of its diplomatic approach, despite differing international opinions.

Continuing on the path of global engagement, Vice President Han Zheng also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during the UN gathering. The two leaders recognized the strength of their relationship as “hardcore friends” who have faced common struggles. They pledged to deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various areas.

Furthermore, China’s upcoming Belt and Road forum, set to convene representatives from over 110 countries, will provide another platform for international cooperation. The forum aims to discuss China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, which focuses on promoting trade and infrastructure connectivity across continents.

In conclusion, China’s commitment to global cooperation for sustainable development was evident in Vice President Han Zheng’s speech at the UN General Assembly. It emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue, recognizing the security concerns of all nations, and promoting fair and equitable development. China’s independent stance on the Ukraine conflict demonstrates its dedication to pursuing peaceful resolutions while upholding its diplomatic principles. As China continues to engage with the international community, its commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations and promoting multilateral cooperation remains at the forefront of its agenda.