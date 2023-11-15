China Advances its Naval Capabilities with New Guided Missile Submarines

China has recently unveiled its first nuclear-powered guided missile submarines, marking a significant advancement in its military capabilities. The Pentagon’s latest report on China’s military confirmed the existence of Type 093B guided missile submarines, providing China with options for land and sea attacks that were previously exclusive to the United States and Russia.

These submarines, often referred to as SSGNs, are conventionally armed missile submarines that were initially developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. They were designed to target U.S. aircraft carriers, and the U.S. Navy later developed its own version by outfitting ballistic missile boats with land-attack Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Cruise missiles, which are long-range and precision weapons, fly at low altitudes or skim the surface of the sea. They offer the advantage of striking targets from far distances and are a crucial component of the arsenal of SSGNs.

According to the Pentagon report, the Chinese navy now possesses the ability to conduct long-range precision strikes against land targets using submarine and surface combatants armed with land-attack cruise missiles. This enhances China’s power projection capability and poses a challenge to its adversaries.

The report states that three of these new SSGNs could become operational by next year, representing part of China’s broader expansion of its submarine fleet. By 2025, China’s submarine fleet, consisting of both nuclear and diesel-powered submarines, could reach a total of 65 vessels.

The introduction of these new submarines reflects an intensification of the submarine arms race, as China continues to develop its nuclear-armed boats as part of its evolving deterrent force. The U.S. Navy and other militaries across the Indo-Pacific region have increased their deployments and contingency planning in response to the need to track China’s submarines at sea.

Security experts believe that the SSGNs are a crucial addition to the Chinese navy’s capabilities. With their core armament of cruise missiles, these submarines can carry out saturated land and anti-ship attacks from a standoff range. This complicates strategic calculations for China’s rivals and provides them with a significant advantage.

While it remains uncertain whether the recently launched SSGNs incorporate breakthroughs in reducing submarine noise and improving stealth capabilities, recent research suggests that China is making significant progress in this area. The U.S. Naval War College noted that the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) is close to achieving quieter submarines that will be harder to track for the U.S. and its allies.

As China continues to prioritize its submarine force, it is expected that the PLA navy will exercise caution in the initial deployment of these submarines. However, the unveiling of the Type 093B guided missile submarines signals a significant step forward for China’s naval capabilities.

