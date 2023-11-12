China Raises Concerns over Investigation into Baltic Pipeline Damage

The recent investigation into the damage inflicted upon undersea cables in the Baltic Sea has drawn the attention of the Chinese government, who have expressed their concerns to Finland and Estonia. The damaged cables, which are suspected to have been subjected to deliberate sabotage, have prompted a joint investigation by the two Baltic countries. Finland’s police revealed that the Hong Kong-registered ship, NewNew Polar Bear, was in the vicinity of the Finland-Estonia gas and communications pipeline when it suffered severe damage in October.

Contrary to initial speculation of an explosion, investigators have concluded that the extensive destruction to the pipeline was caused by an external mechanical force. The repair process for such damage is expected to take several months. To aid the investigation, authorities plan to retrieve a sizable object discovered near the damaged pipe for further examination.

In light of these developments, the Chinese government has called for an investigation that is objective, fair, and professional, urging Finland and Estonia to ensure a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, emphasized the need for unbiased analysis. He stated that, despite adverse sea conditions at the time, no abnormalities were detected on the Chinese vessel during its presence in the relevant waters.

Notably, Moscow has denied any involvement in the pipeline damage, reiterating their stance during a routine press briefing held on Monday. Sweden has also reported damage to an undersea telecommunications cable connected to Estonia, which occurred simultaneously with the destruction of the Baltic Connector gas pipeline. Interestingly, the NewNew Polar Bear vessel was present in the same area when the Swedish pipeline experienced the suspected sabotage.

