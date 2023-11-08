U.S., Japanese, and South Korean Summit Negotiates Explicit Mention of China as a Challenge in the Indo-Pacific

U.S., Japanese, and South Korean diplomats are currently engaged in intense negotiations ahead of the trilateral summit meeting, deliberating on whether to explicitly mention China as a challenge to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific in the official documents. Hikariko Ono, Director-General for Press and Public Diplomacy at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed in a late Thursday briefing that discussions were centered around whether the word “China” should be inserted into the final text and how to accurately portray China’s role in the trilateral documents.

The highly-anticipated summit, set to take place at Camp David, will bring together President Joe Biden, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell has expressed his belief that this summit has the potential to establish the “defining trilateral relationship for the 21st century.”

However, the contrasting viewpoints among the three nations just before the summit has highlighted concerns regarding China’s ability to inflict economic retribution on countries that have close economic ties with them. While the trilateral seeks to address North Korea as a threat to regional peace and stability, the hesitance to give China equal recognition suggests apprehensions surrounding Beijing’s potential reactions.

China has responded to the summit with hostility, accusing the U.S. of forming exclusionary alliances and undermining the strategic security of other nations. South Korea, in particular, remains cautious of potential repercussions from Beijing, as they faced economic sanctions in 2017 after deploying U.S. THAAD anti-missile systems to counter the North Korean threat.

Although Ono did not disclose which country’s diplomats were reluctant to mention China in the summit documents, she did clarify that Japan was not opposed to acknowledging China. Japan believes it is important to reference China’s actions in areas such as the South China Sea, where China is unilaterally attempting to alter the existing status quo. The discussions continue, and the trilateral summit opening aims to address regional challenges and strengthen cooperation among the nations involved.