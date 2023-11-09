China Urges Philippines to Remove Stranded Warship Amidst Tensions in the South China Sea

China has reiterated its demand for the Philippines to remove a grounded World War II warship from the Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines, which has been using the vessel as a makeshift military base, has been accused of ignoring repeated requests from China to tow away the ship.

The warship in question, BRP Sierra Madre, was deliberately grounded in the late 1990s as an attempt by the Philippines to impede China’s advancements in the hotly contested waters. The vessel has since been a contentious issue between the two nations.

In a statement, China’s foreign ministry expressed its concerns, stating, “China once again urges the Philippine side to immediately remove the warship from Second Thomas Shoal and restore it to its unoccupied state.” The ministry further claimed that the Philippines had made promises in the past to remove the stranded warship, which they had failed to fulfill.

Responding to China’s demand, Jonathan Malaya, the assistant director general of the Philippine National Security Council, reiterated the Philippines’ stance on the matter. “The Philippines will never abandon our post in Ayungin Shoal,” he stated firmly.

The Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines, holds significant strategic importance for both nations. It is located about 200km from the Philippine island of Palawan and over 1,000km from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan Island.

Amidst escalating tensions, China’s coastguard blocked and used water cannons against Philippine vessels attempting to resupply the military personnel stationed on the grounded warship. China defended its actions, claiming that it had taken necessary measures against the Philippine boats that illegally entered its waters.

The ongoing dispute over the Second Thomas Shoal is part of a larger territorial dispute in the South China Sea. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire region, which overlaps with the waters of Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

As tensions persist, both sides are urged to pursue sincere negotiations and diplomatic means to deescalate the situation and maintain peace and tranquility in the contested waters.