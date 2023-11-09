China’s Role in the Reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, has commended the improving ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, attributing it to a “wave of reconciliation” in the Middle East. China, through its mediation efforts, has played a significant role in facilitating this détente between the two regional powers. The Chinese diplomat expressed Beijing’s firm support for Iran on matters concerning their core interests during a phone call with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Wang appreciated Iran’s recent efforts to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly highlighting the meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. China has pledged to continue supporting Middle Eastern nations in finding a development path that aligns with their own national conditions and fostering unity, self-improvement, good-neighbourliness, and friendship.

The surprise détente brokered by China in March marks a significant shift from years of bitter rivalry that had contributed to instability in several Middle Eastern countries. The strained relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, coupled with deteriorating ties with the United States, were key factors in their decision to pursue reconciliation. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sought to end the political and economic isolation imposed by the US, viewing improved relations with Saudi Arabia as a means to achieve this goal. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, turned to China to strengthen its ties amidst diminishing trust in US commitment to regional security concerns.

Since the détente, both Iran and Saudi Arabia have taken steps towards reopening diplomatic missions in each other’s countries. Furthermore, Amir-Abdollahian extended an invitation to Prince Mohammed to visit Tehran, demonstrating the growing cordiality between the two nations.

During the phone call, Iran’s foreign minister expressed gratitude to China for its constructive role in promoting the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he updated Wang on the progress of Iran’s talks with the US regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the nuclear deal. Wang emphasized the importance of the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA to resolve the nuclear issue.

While the nuclear talks mediated by the European Union have been deadlocked with limited visible progress, recent developments indicate potential breakthroughs. Iran’s decision to place five Americans under house arrest and the potential unfreezing of Iranian funds in South Korea have created opportunities for positive developments. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stressed that these matters are separate from the nuclear talks.

China’s active involvement in facilitating the reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia showcases its growing influence in the Middle East. As this wave of reconciliation continues to reshape dynamics in the region, China’s role as a mediator and supporter will likely expand, reinforcing its position as a key player in regional politics.