China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu recently embarked on a visit to Belarus, signaling a desire for closer military cooperation between the two nations. The visit included talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, where the focus was on implementing important agreements and enhancing bilateral military coordination.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to increased military drills in the coming year. However, specific details about the nature of the boosted security cooperation were not provided. Despite this, it was emphasized that the collaboration between China and Belarus is not targeted against any third countries but rather aims to protect their respective states and peoples.

Belarus heavily relies on its allies, including China and Russia, for military assistance. Lukashenko conveyed warm greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting the long-standing friendship between the two nations. The meeting with Shangfu served as an opportunity to express gratitude for China’s recent support to Belarus.

The visit of the Chinese Defense Minister to Belarus occurs at a time when both countries face strained relations with the West. China has faced criticism from various Western powers over its military drills near Taiwan, treatment of the Uyghur minority, and allegations of espionage. Similarly, Belarus has been targeted with sanctions for its involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, where Belarus has been used as a launching pad for attacks.

China, however, asserts neutrality in Russia’s actions and maintains that it plays a non-partisan role in the conflict. Prior to the visit to Belarus, Shangfu also met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, in Moscow to reinforce their security ties.

As geopolitical tensions intensify, China’s efforts to strengthen military connections with Belarus not only showcase its commitment to cooperation but also defy the Western backlash it faces. This move reflects China’s willingness to forge alliances that provide strategic advantages and counterbalance the pressure from its critics.

