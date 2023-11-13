China Affirms Its Role in Global South Development

Han Zheng emphasized China’s status as the largest developing country, asserting that it shares a common future with other developing nations. China understands the importance of tailoring development approaches to the specific national conditions of each country. The idea of the Global South has gained prominence at the United Nations, with leaders like Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and India’s Narendra Modi positioning themselves as champions for the Global South.

China has long presented itself in a similar role, especially since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative, a project aimed at promoting Chinese development, infrastructure, and influence globally. While facing some challenges along the way, China remains committed to being a member of the family of developing countries.

By aligning with the Global South, China strategically positions itself as a counterbalance to Western hegemony. It has consistently portrayed its approach to domestic and international affairs as an alternative to the dominance of Western powers. China’s association with the Global South allows it to project influence by speaking on behalf of numerous nations, which may not have the power to challenge its representation.

Debates arise regarding whether China, with its substantial $18 trillion GDP, should truly be considered part of the Global South. Notably, China was not among the 125 countries included in Narendra Modi’s Global South summit in January. However, this omission may have been influenced by China’s complicated relationship with India rather than a general stance toward the Global South concept.

While President Xi Jinping did not attend the United Nations meeting, Vice President Han’s presence highlighted China’s efforts to navigate a complex diplomatic landscape. China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, was initially expected to attend and potentially facilitate a meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden. However, recent changes in China’s diplomatic team led to Han delivering the speech instead. China’s consistent positions on key issues were reiterated, including its stance on Taiwan and its responses to human rights criticisms.

In conclusion, China’s assertion of its role in the Global South serves to boost its influence and challenge Western hegemony. By aligning with the aspirations and needs of less-developed nations, China presents itself as an alternative model for development and international relations.

