China’s commitment to a neutral position on the war in Ukraine was reaffirmed in a phone call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Wang emphasized that China remains an “impartial” and “independent” actor in the conflict, actively promoting peace talks and seeking a political solution on any international multilateral occasion.

The call took place following a two-day meeting in Saudi Arabia, where representatives from 40 nations discussed the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. The participants, including Ukraine allies like the United States, Britain, and Germany, recognized the importance of international dialogue in finding common ground for peace.

China’s participation in the talks is seen as a significant step, with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba describing it as a “super breakthrough and a historic victory.” Both Ukraine and its Western allies have long hoped that China could play a role in encouraging Russia to pursue peace.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin consider each other critical partners in reshaping what they perceive as an American-led world order hostile to their interests. Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has continued to strengthen its economic, diplomatic, and security ties with Russia. China’s support of Russia has damaged its reputation in Europe, causing strain in its relationship with key economic partners.

China’s special envoy on Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, who led the Chinese delegation in Saudi Arabia, engaged in extensive communication with all parties involved in the conflict. China’s foreign ministry emphasized that their participation did not alter their stance on the conflict, stating their commitment to strengthening dialogue based on their 12-point proposal for a political settlement. This proposal, presented by China earlier this year, calls for peace talks but does not include the withdrawal of Russian troops, which is a crucial demand for Ukraine.

The conversation between Wang and Lavrov also highlighted their shared vision for a multi-polar world and the democratization of international relations, expressing their alignment in the international arena. Both China and Russia reject what they perceive as the Western bloc’s confrontational policy and attempts to contain their development through sanctions and other illegitimate methods.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is China’s stance on the Ukraine conflict?

China maintains an impartial and independent position on the war in Ukraine. They actively promote peace talks and seek a political solution on any international multilateral occasion.

2. Did China participate in the international talks on the Ukraine conflict?

Yes, China’s delegation participated in the talks hosted by Saudi Arabia, which involved representatives from around 40 nations discussing the resolution of the conflict.

3. What is China’s proposal for a political settlement in Ukraine?

China’s proposal calls for peace talks to end the conflict but does not include the withdrawal of Russian troops, which is a demand made by Ukraine.

4. How does China’s participation affect its relationship with Russia and Europe?

China’s support of Russia has damaged its reputation in Europe, causing strain in its relationship with key economic partners. However, China continues to strengthen its ties with Russia despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

5. What is China’s vision for the international arena?

China envisions a multi-polar world order and the democratization of international relations, where Western nations hold less influence. They reject what they perceive as the Western bloc’s confrontational policy and containment efforts through sanctions.