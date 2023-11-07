Chinese Foreign Minister Urges Cooperation with the Philippines in Resolving South China Sea Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the Philippines to collaborate with China in finding an effective way to ease tensions in the South China Sea, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Wang made the statement during his recent visits to Singapore and Malaysia.

The strained relationship between China and the Philippines revolves around the location of a grounded warship that currently serves as a military outpost in the South China Sea. Despite these tensions, China has repeatedly expressed its willingness to engage in bilateral dialogue to address differences with the Philippines. The Chinese government hopes that the Philippines will adhere to previous agreements and understandings.

In 1999, the Philippines intentionally grounded the World War Two-era warship Sierra Madre in the Second Thomas Shoal to assert its sovereignty over the area, which falls within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Philippines regularly rotates a small number of troops through the ship.

The Philippines achieved a significant victory in 2016 when an international arbitration tribunal ruled in their favor, declaring that China’s extensive claim over the South China Sea had no legal basis. This included China’s assertions over the Second Thomas Shoal. However, China has refused to acknowledge the ruling and instead has proceeded to construct militarized, man-made islands throughout the South China Sea. This territorial expansion directly clashes with the EEZs of neighboring countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia.

Efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the disputes in the South China Sea have remained elusive. While China calls for dialogue, the divergent interests of the countries involved, the strategic importance of the region, and the desire to maintain control over valuable resources continue to complicate the situation. Cooperation and compromise between China and the Philippines will be vital in defusing tensions and finding a mutually acceptable resolution.