China Requests Consulate Details in Hong Kong: New Security Measures Imposed

In a recent development, the Chinese foreign ministry in Hong Kong has demanded that consulates operating within the financial hub provide detailed information about their locally employed staff. This requirement includes job titles, home addresses, and identification details, as stated in a letter seen by Reuters.

According to the Hong Kong Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the submission of this information is considered to be in line with international customary practice. The Chinese government asserts that its own consulates stationed abroad also adhere to similar requirements set by host countries. This move indicates China’s continued efforts to increase control over Hong Kong, particularly since the enactment of the national security law in 2020.

As part of this measure, consulates are given a deadline of October 18th to comply with the request. Beijing’s authority over foreign affairs in the special administrative region is derived from the mini constitution, which came into effect when Hong Kong returned from British rule to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

The letter sent to the consulates emphasizes the compliance with international agreements, specifically citing the “Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.” The European Union office, along with the consulates of the United States and the United Kingdom, has not yet responded to the request for clarification.

This latest development has garnered attention from diplomats based in Hong Kong, particularly those who had been monitoring the implementation of the national security laws since the anti-government protests that took place in 2019. While some Western governments have criticized these laws for constraining social and political freedoms, Chinese and Hong Kong officials argue that they are crucial for restoring stability.

By inviting consulates to provide detailed information on local staff, China's foreign ministry aims to enhance its oversight and control within the financial hub.

FAQ

1. What information is China’s foreign ministry requesting from consulates in Hong Kong?

China’s foreign ministry is asking for job titles, home addresses, and identification details of all locally employed staff in consulates.

2. Why is China making this request?

China believes that such requests are in accordance with international customary practice and that their own consulates abroad also share similar information with host countries.

3. What is the deadline for complying with this request?

Consulates are required to provide the requested information by October 18th.

4. Who has authority over foreign affairs in Hong Kong?

Under Hong Kong’s mini constitution, Beijing has control over foreign affairs in the special administrative region.

5. Have the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom responded to the request?

As of now, the EU office, the U.S. consulate, and the U.K. consulate have not issued any statements in response to the request.

Sources: Reuters