North Korea Approves Resumption of Flights with China

North Korea has granted approval for the resumption of commercial flights with China, marking a significant step in easing its stringent COVID-19 border restrictions. The announcement came from China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, who stated that plans for two-way flights between Beijing and Pyongyang on Air Koryo, North Korea’s national airline, were approved for the summer and autumn flight season.

This move follows North Korea’s closure of its borders in early 2020 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. For over three years, the country has maintained one of the longest and strictest COVID-related border measures, effectively isolating itself from the rest of the world.

In recent months, however, signs of a shift in North Korea’s stance have emerged. Last month, the country welcomed Chinese and Russian officials as the first foreign dignitaries to visit in years. The delegations attended a military parade in Pyongyang to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, known as “Victory Day” in North Korea.

Additionally, last week, North Korea allowed a delegation of athletes to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan, further hinting at its willingness to engage with the international community.

The resumption of commercial flights between Beijing and Pyongyang not only signifies a gradual reopening of North Korea’s borders but also holds significant implications for trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries. The cancellation of the first scheduled flight at the last minute has raised questions, highlighting the unpredictability that often characterizes North Korea’s decision-making processes.

As North Korea takes steps towards reestablishing connections with the outside world, the international community will closely monitor the country’s future actions, searching for signs of a more open and cooperative approach beyond its immediate neighbors.