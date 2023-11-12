China Develops Airstrip on Contested South China Sea Island

China is reportedly building an airstrip on Triton Island in the South China Sea, which is claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan as well. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press indicate that the construction on Triton Island echoes the development of seven man-made islands in the Spratly group. However, the scale of construction on Triton Island appears to be relatively smaller.

This latest endeavor by China is part of its ongoing efforts to assert its claim over the South China Sea, despite international rulings that deem these assertions invalid. The construction on Triton Island, visible in satellite images from Planet Labs PBC since early August, includes a runway that measures over 600 meters (2,000 feet) in length. While the current airstrip can accommodate turboprop aircraft and drones, it is unable to support fighter jets or bombers.

In addition to the airstrip, the photos reveal the presence of numerous vehicle tracks across the island, as well as containers and construction equipment. Triton Island, located in the Paracel group, sits at an equal distance between Vietnam’s coast and China’s island province of Hainan.

The United States takes no position on the sovereignty claims in the South China Sea but routinely conducts “freedom of navigation operations” near the Chinese-controlled islands. In 2018, Triton Island was the focus of one such operation. China, on the other hand, has been expanding its presence on the island for years, constructing buildings, a small harbor, and helipad, as well as deploying radar arrays.

Despite allegations of militarization of the region, China has maintained that its island construction is intended to enhance global navigation safety. The country argues that it has the right to exercise its sovereignty in the contested area where approximately $5 trillion worth of global trade flows annually.

FAQ:

Q: What is Triton Island?

A: Triton Island is the subject of territorial disputes between China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. It is located in the South China Sea and is part of the Paracel group of islands.

Q: Can fighter jets or bombers land on the newly constructed airstrip?

A: No, the current layout of the airstrip on Triton Island can only accommodate turboprop aircraft and drones.

Q: What is the purpose of China’s island construction in the South China Sea?

A: China claims that its construction in the South China Sea aims to enhance global navigation safety. However, it has been accused of militarizing the region.

Q: How much trade passes through the South China Sea annually?

A: An estimated $5 trillion worth of trade passes through the South China Sea each year.

Q: What is the stance of the United States on the sovereignty claims in the South China Sea?

A: The United States takes no position on the sovereignty claims but conducts “freedom of navigation operations” near the Chinese-held islands.