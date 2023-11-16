China Removes Defense Minister from Public View, Raising Questions about Political Dynamics

In a surprise move, China has announced the removal of Defense Minister Gen. Li, who has been absent from public view for nearly two months. The Chinese state media reported this development on Tuesday, providing little explanation for Li’s disappearance.

Li’s vanishing act marks the second instance this year of a high-ranking Chinese official going missing, following the removal of former Foreign Minister Qin in July. These incidents have sparked speculation about the stability of President Xi Jinping’s inner circle and the resilience of China’s foreign and defense policies.

While there is no concrete evidence to suggest a shift in China’s approach, these disappearances have triggered discussions about President Xi’s emphasis on loyalty and his efforts to combat corruption. Analysts view these incidents as potential tactics employed by Xi to eliminate political rivals and consolidate his power amidst economic challenges and escalating tensions with the United States.

Notably, Li is already facing U.S. sanctions for his involvement in weapon purchases from Russia, preventing his entry into the country. Following the announcement of his removal, China has severed military contacts with the U.S., primarily as a protest against American arm sales to Taiwan. Furthermore, Beijing maintains that the United States must lift the sanctions imposed on Li, an issue it refuses to publicly acknowledge.

The state broadcaster, CCTV, disclosed that both Li and Qin have been ousted from the State Council, which is China’s central governing body. This action effectively marks the end of their political careers. However, it remains uncertain whether they will face legal consequences or prosecution.

In addition to these developments, China’s political and legal systems remain highly secretive, fueling speculation about corruption, personal conflicts, or power struggles causing the downfall of prominent officials. These incidents have emerged at a time when the ruling Communist Party is grappling with internal political challenges and the need to revive a stagnant economy. Factors such as “zero-Covid” measures, an aging population, high unemployment among educated individuals, and emigration to more liberal societies have strained China’s economic growth.

Under Xi’s leadership, characterized by the enshrinement of “Xi Jinping Thought” in the party constitution and the removal of presidential term limits, a system has been shaped to potentially extend his tenure indefinitely. At the age of 70, Xi also commands the party and state committees overseeing the People’s Liberation Army, which stands as the world’s largest active military force with over 2 million personnel.

