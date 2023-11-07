China and the United States to Hold Long-Awaited Nuclear Arms Control Talks

China and the United States are set to engage in crucial discussions on nuclear arms control next week, marking the first such dialogue since the Obama administration. While the talks come in the midst of escalating tensions between the two superpowers, they provide a glimmer of hope for improved strategic stability and risk reduction.

Led by Mallory Stewart, a senior official from the US State Department, and Sun Xiaobo, the head of China’s arms control department, the talks aim to address concerns about nuclear weapons buildup and promote transparency. In addition to arms control and non-proliferation, the agenda includes separate discussions on maritime affairs and other pressing issues.

The decision to embark on these talks follows a recent visit to Washington by China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi. The Chinese and US presidents had previously expressed a commitment to initiating discussions on strategic stability, underscoring Washington’s apprehension about Beijing’s increasing nuclear capabilities. However, it is important to note that these talks are not intended to mirror formal arms reduction negotiations, such as those conducted with Russia.

In recent years, US officials have raised concerns over China’s lack of interest in addressing nuclear weapons risks. The Pentagon estimates that China currently possesses over 500 operational nuclear warheads, a number that is predicted to exceed 1,000 by 2030. Despite this, Beijing argues that the United States maintains a significantly larger arsenal, highlighting the need for open dialogue.

The upcoming talks are a crucial step towards maintaining global nuclear stability, as Russia and the United States possess approximately 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons. Daryl Kimball, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association, expects the discussions to primarily focus on increasing transparency and crisis communication channels between the two nations. While immediate breakthroughs might not be feasible, these talks provide a foundation for progress through mutual understanding and compromise.

The arms control discussions are scheduled to take place before a potential meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November. Details regarding the format and specific timelines are yet to be finalized, but the talks hold great promise for setting the stage for coordinated action on nuclear arms control between China and the United States.