China’s Role in Ukrainian Peace Talks: An Opportunity for Change?

The meeting of about 30 countries attending the Ukrainian peace talks in Saudi Arabia this weekend holds an intriguing cast of characters, highlighting the importance of this summit. Notably, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will be present, exemplifying President Joe Biden’s commitment to the talks. However, the most interesting attendee is Li Hui, China’s special diplomat for Eurasian affairs, as China’s involvement in the war in Ukraine is crucial.

Despite strained U.S.-China relations, a joint effort between the two powers could significantly influence the conflict. Biden could pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while Chinese President Xi Jinping could do the same with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Chinese support for Russia has been limited to a partnership aimed at countering U.S. influence. Xi considers the ongoing war beneficial, diverting American attention and resources from the Asia-Pacific region.

Yet, there are indications that Chinese officials are growing tired of the prolonged conflict. The war’s negative impact on China’s image in Europe, where they seek economic and political influence, is a concern. With Zelensky calling for support from the “global south,” Xi sees an opportunity to assess the situation. By participating in the talks, China aims to gauge whether neutral countries are aligning with Ukraine, effectively aligning with Washington.

Although some experts doubt China’s willingness to change its stance in the short term, attending the peace talks could reveal the increasing costs of supporting Moscow. Chinese officials believe that Putin would resist pressure until after the U.S. presidential elections, anticipating a favorable outcome if Donald Trump were to be reelected. U.S. officials, while expressing their continued support for Ukraine, are concerned about the war’s course and the potential domestic political effects.

The presence of Li and Sullivan at the meeting suggests the possibility of exploring future settlement options. While a major breakthrough or cease-fire announcement is unlikely, the attendees may be assessing potential openings for a resolution. Moreover, their efforts will provide valuable insights into the level of international support for their respective policies.

China has much to gain by actively participating in the peace talks and demonstrating a willingness to contribute to ending the war. As the summit progresses, all eyes are on China’s role and the potential impact it could have on the conflict in Ukraine.