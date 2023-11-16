Trading Blame: South China Sea Clash Sparks Tensions Between China and the Philippines

China and the Philippines find themselves embroiled in a heated exchange as they accuse each other of initiating a collision in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. This latest incident marks yet another maritime confrontation in recent months, particularly near the Second Thomas Shoal, a contentious area within the Spratly Islands. The Philippines has been sending supplies to its troops stationed on an aging World War II-era transport ship that serves as an outpost on the shoal. However, China’s coast guard has repeatedly deployed vessels to block these resupply missions, resulting in increased tensions between the two nations.

In the most recent clash, China’s coast guard claimed that there was a “slight collision” between one of its ships and the Philippine boat. According to China, the collision occurred while its coast guard was lawfully preventing the transport of “illegal construction materials” to the Philippine warship. Manila immediately condemned the “dangerous blocking maneuvers” conducted by the Chinese vessel, stating that these actions violate Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction.

The South China Sea remains a contentious region as Beijing asserts its sovereignty over nearly the entire area. This claim extends not only to the disputed islands but also to parts of the exclusive economic zones of neighboring countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China’s claims had no legal basis, yet tensions have continued to escalate.

While China insists that it has exercised restraint and patience regarding the South China Sea issue, Manila has criticized Beijing for disregarding their previous goodwill and cooperation. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasizes that it will take necessary measures in accordance with domestic and international laws to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

The United States, standing in support of its ally, the Philippines, has denounced China’s actions as repeated “harassment” in the South China Sea, deeming them both dangerous and unlawful. Other nations, including Canada, Japan, and the European Union, have expressed their concerns about the escalating tensions and offered their support to the Philippines.

These incidents have further strained the relationship between Manila and Beijing. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has taken a firm stance on military engagement with the United States and has sought protection for the Philippines from potential attacks in the South China Sea. The Philippines’ military has demanded that China cease its “dangerous and offensive” actions after a recent incident where a Chinese navy ship shadowed and attempted to intercept a Philippine navy vessel on a resupply mission.

The collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels occurred during a routine resupply mission contracted by the Philippine armed forces. In another incident during the same mission, a Philippine coast guard vessel was bumped by a Chinese maritime militia vessel. The Philippine task force responsible for the resupply mission claims that the actions of the Chinese coast guard vessel endangered the safety of its crew.

China’s coast guard, on the other hand, asserts that the Philippine vessel ignored repeated warnings and deliberately provoked the collision by crossing the bow of the Chinese ship. According to the Chinese coast guard, such behavior by the Philippines violates international rules on avoiding collisions at sea and poses a threat to the navigation safety of their vessels.

The grounding of the BRP Sierra Madre warship by Manila in 1999 is part of its sovereignty claim over the Second Thomas Shoal, which falls within its exclusive economic zone. The recurring clashes in the South China Sea serve as a reminder that the disputes over territorial claims in this region continue to be a source of tension and potential conflict between China and its neighboring nations.

