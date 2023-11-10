Chinese and Russian Military Chiefs Criticize Western Countries at Security Forum

Chinese and Russian military chiefs took aim at Western countries during a security forum in Beijing, highlighting tensions and the lack of regular communications between the United States and China. The forum, known as the Xiangshan Forum, is China’s largest annual military diplomacy event.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu criticized Western countries for their involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, warning that it carried the risk of a direct military clash between nuclear powers. He praised the relationship between Russia and China and referred to it as “exemplary.”

Meanwhile, Zhang Youxia, the vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, delivered veiled criticisms of the United States and its allies, accusing “some countries” of trying to undermine China’s government. However, Zhang also highlighted the importance of improving military ties with the United States.

Despite these criticisms, the participation of a U.S. delegation at the forum demonstrates the significance of maintaining open lines of communication between the two countries. The United States and China have been increasing their exchanges ahead of an anticipated summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While there were conciliatory remarks about improving China-U.S. military ties, Chinese military officers made it clear that there would be no softening of their stance on issues such as Taiwan. Lieutenant-General He Lei emphasized that any use of force against Taiwan would be a “war for reunification” from China’s perspective.

It is worth noting that many Western countries have chosen not to participate in the forum or have only sent low-level delegations. This highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics and ongoing tensions between China and the West.

Overall, the forum served as a platform for China and Russia to voice their criticisms of Western countries while emphasizing the importance of strengthening their own military ties. The United States’ presence at the event signifies a commitment to maintaining dialogue, even amidst these differences.