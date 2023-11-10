China and Russia Criticize Israeli Actions as Global Divisions Deepen

Beijing – The leaders of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, have come together in Beijing to showcase their shared vision for a new international order that challenges the influence of the United States and its democratic allies. This meeting takes place amidst growing geopolitical tensions, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Both China and Russia have criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza and called for a ceasefire, demonstrating their efforts to establish themselves as alternative leaders to the US. President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Israel is expected to demonstrate strong support for Israel’s efforts against Hamas while also addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

During their meeting, Xi and Putin will discuss the situation in Gaza, as well as attend the Belt and Road Forum, a diplomatic event attended by representatives from over 140 countries. China sees this as an opportunity to showcase its global ambitions and the progress made in its infrastructure funding drive.

Meanwhile, Putin sees the Beijing forum as a chance to divert attention away from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russia recently proposed a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council, which was supported by China but rejected by the US, UK, France, and Japan. Russia’s UN envoy even compared Israel’s attacks on Gaza to the brutal siege of Leningrad during World War II.

While China has condemned all acts that harm civilians, it has not explicitly named Hamas in its statements. This is in contrast to the unequivocal support for Israel shown by the US. The conflict in Gaza is expected to be a topic of discussion between Xi and Putin, alongside the situation in Ukraine, where China has positioned itself as a potential mediator.

However, Xi may tread cautiously when it comes to pressuring Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine. China aims to maintain a strong relationship with Russia and is wary of any actions that could harm their bilateral ties.

As global positions on the conflicts evolve and elections in the US next year could impact the level of support for Ukraine, China is not currently showing signs of using its influence to pressure Russia. Chinese policymakers prioritize maintaining trust between Beijing and Moscow.

Overall, China and Russia’s criticism of Israeli actions highlights the growing divisions between them and the West. Their calls for a ceasefire and alternative leadership reflect their aspirations for a new international order.