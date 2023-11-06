Chinese and Russian Military Officials Criticize US, Stress Cooperation

Chinese and Russian military officials voiced their concerns about the United States’ role as an agent of instability during a recent military forum in Beijing. While Russia’s Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, warned of grave consequences due to Western involvement in the Ukraine conflict, Chinese Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, issued oblique criticisms of the US and expressed a willingness to improve military ties. The forum, known as the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, serves as a platform for Russia and the US to compete for influence and shape public opinion in the Global South.

The event, which gathered delegations from over 100 countries, signifies an opportunity for both nations to strengthen their strategic cooperation and demonstrate their global outlook. By presenting themselves as peacekeepers, they aim to contrast with the US and its allies. However, Chinese military officials made it clear that the issue of Taiwan remains a “core interest” and should not be intentionally provoked by other nations.

Although invited, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not attend the forum and was instead represented by Cynthia Xanthi Carras, China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense. This absence reflects the ongoing tensions and differences between the US and China in the military and geopolitical spheres.

While the original article highlighted the criticisms and concerns of Chinese and Russian officials, it is important to note that these statements were made within the context of a larger military forum that seeks to forge partnerships and shape perceptions. Despite the differences and occasional criticisms, both China and Russia see value in cooperating with the US on certain issues. The global geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, and forums like these serve as platforms for nations to assert their positions, safeguard their interests, and explore opportunities for collaboration.