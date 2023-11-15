China and Russia Share Aligned Views on US and Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic development, the top diplomats of China and Russia have acknowledged the “closeness” of their positions concerning the United States’ “anti-Russian and anti-Chinese” stance. This understanding was reached during talks held in Moscow between Wang Yi, the prominent figure in Chinese international relations appointed by leader Xi Jinping, and Russian officials.

Wang Yi, who arrived in Moscow following detailed discussions with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Malta, engaged in security and foreign policy dialogues. These exchanges underscored the alignment of views between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, emphasized the shared consensus on American actions in the international arena, particularly those perceived as hostile towards Russia and China.

During the talks, Wang also briefed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the content of his negotiations with Sullivan. They delved into the comprehensive dynamics of international relations and the challenges both countries face due to the United States’ increasingly confrontational approach. Both China and Russia have been subject to concerns from the US and its allies regarding the strengthening bond between the two nations. This rapport has solidified following Russia’s deployment of troops to Ukraine in 2022, an act deemed aggressive by Washington and Kyiv.

Though China and Russia have not made explicit military commitments to one another, it is evident that they have grown closer to counterbalance US dominance in global affairs. This alignment is driven by a mutually beneficial partnership, with President Vladimir Putin relying more on China to meet its energy needs while China benefits from Russian oil and gas supplies.

The talks between Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov also addressed preparations for Russia’s participation in the upcoming third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing next month. The Russian Ministry expressed satisfaction with the constructive and trusting manner in which the discussions took place, honoring the longstanding dialogue between the two countries.

Of particular importance in their discussions was the state of affairs in Ukraine. Both diplomats acknowledged the futility of attempting to resolve the crisis without considering the interests and involvement of Russia. The war in Ukraine has been detrimental, leading to the loss of thousands of lives and the displacement of millions. The toll has left cities in ruins and shows no signs of conclusion.

In continuation of his visit, Wang Yi will engage in “strategic security” talks with Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, followed by trilateral discussions involving Mongolian officials.

The growing convergence of views between China and Russia on US policies and the Ukraine crisis signifies a changing global order and the challenge to traditional power dynamics. As two major players on the international stage find common ground, the repercussions will undoubtedly shape the future of geopolitics.

FAQ

Q: What were the key points discussed during Wang Yi’s visit to Moscow?

A: The main focus of discussions between Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, and Russian officials in Moscow revolved around acknowledging the similarities in their views on the United States’ “anti-Russian and anti-Chinese” stance. The diplomats also emphasized the necessity of including Russia in any resolution of the Ukraine crisis. Furthermore, preparations for Russia’s participation in the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing were discussed.

Q: Why is the growing alignment between China and Russia a concern?

A: The United States and its allies view the strengthening bond between China and Russia with apprehension. This alignment emerged as a response to the perceived domination of global affairs by the US. However, there are concerns about its potential impact on the existing balance of power and international dynamics.

Q: What is the significance of China and Russia’s shared viewpoint on the Ukraine crisis?

A: China and Russia acknowledge the importance of Russian involvement in resolving the Ukraine crisis. Both countries believe that any attempt to address the situation without the participation and consideration of Russia’s interests would be futile. This shared viewpoint highlights their commitment to a multi-polar approach and challenges the dominant influence of the United States in international affairs.

Q: What is the current state of the war in Ukraine?

A: The war in Ukraine has resulted in numerous casualties, extensive displacement of people, and widespread destruction. The conflict shows no signs of resolution and continues to inflict suffering on the population.