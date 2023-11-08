China and Germany Seek to Deepen Cooperation Amidst Challenges

China and Germany have expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and finding common ground amidst recent challenges. While the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, both parties are eager to deepen mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

China’s ambassador to Germany, Wu Ken, emphasized the importance of injecting more positivity into the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership. In a National Day event in Berlin, Wu Ken called for greater openness and self-confidence from Europe and Germany regarding electric vehicles and Huawei’s 5G technology.

Germany, on the other hand, has been considering banning Chinese-supplied critical components, including those provided by Huawei, from local telecoms operators by 2026. This decision has raised concerns about bilateral relations and the future of technology cooperation. Despite their differences, both countries are committed to dialogue and finding solutions that can benefit both sides.

Over the years, Germany and Europe have significantly contributed to China’s reform and development, while China’s progress has boosted Europe’s economic prosperity. However, in the past few years, disagreements and negative portrayals of China’s economy have strained the relationship. Wu Ken acknowledged these concerns but emphasized that fear of change and competition should not hinder cooperation or create barriers.

Looking forward, the ambassador called for a renewed effort to improve understanding and ties between the two countries. This includes viewing Chinese students and scholars with an open mind instead of suspicion, as they are crucial for the future of bilateral relations.

China and Germany recognize that amidst global challenges, cooperation and collaboration are more important than ever. Both countries are eager to overcome differences, deepen cooperation, and build a stronger partnership based on mutual benefit and understanding. By fostering friendship and nurturing the young generations of both nations, China and Germany are investing in a prosperous future together.