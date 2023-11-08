Understanding Your FT.com Trial: Features, Options, and Final Steps

During your trial period on FT.com, you will be granted complete digital access to all the features included in our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. On the other hand, our Premium Digital package offers the added benefit of our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes, featuring original and in-depth reporting.

At the end of your trial, if you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month, which will allow you to continue enjoying complete access to FT.com. However, we offer alternative options for cost savings. You have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section on our website.

If you wish to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of the trial period. Alternatively, you can also choose to downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which provides a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs. You can compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages in detail to make an informed decision.

It is important to note that any changes made to your subscription plan will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for an additional four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel. We prioritize giving our users the flexibility to choose the plan that best suits their needs.

Cancellation or changes to your subscription or trial can be done easily online. Simply log into your account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and select the appropriate options. Even if you decide to cancel, you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

We provide various convenient payment options, including credit card, debit card, and PayPal, to ensure smooth transactions for our valued subscribers.

We believe that understanding the features and options available during your trial will empower you to make the best decision for your ongoing subscription to FT.com.