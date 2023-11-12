China and US to Hold Talks on Nuclear Arms Control

China and the United States have agreed to engage in discussions about nuclear arms control, marking the first such talks since the Obama administration, according to the Wall Street Journal. The talks were confirmed by China’s Foreign Ministry after Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Washington. In addition to arms control, the two countries will also address non-proliferation, maritime affairs, and other related issues.

Leadership in the arms talks will be provided by Mallory Stewart, a senior official from the US State Department, and Sun Xiaobo, the head of China’s Foreign Ministry’s arms-control department.

Although the exact timing and format of the talks have not been announced, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan previously indicated that discussions on strategic stability would be part of the agenda. It is important to note, however, that these talks do not aim to replicate formal arms reduction negotiations like those held between the US and Russia.

US officials have expressed frustration over China’s reluctance to engage in discussions regarding steps to reduce nuclear weapons risks. The Pentagon estimates that China currently possesses more than 500 operational nuclear warheads, and this number is projected to exceed 1,000 warheads by 2030. On the other hand, China has repeatedly argued that the US already possesses a significantly larger arsenal.

These talks are expected to take place in advance of an anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November. Although specific details have yet to be finalized, diplomatic efforts have intensified between the two nations in recent months, largely at the request of the US. These efforts aim to improve the deteriorating relationship between the two countries after the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over US territory earlier this year.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association in Washington, believes that the long-awaited arms talks will focus on promoting greater transparency in nuclear doctrines and enhancing crisis-communication channels. However, he cautions against expecting immediate breakthroughs, as these issues will require time and compromises from both sides.

Source: Reuters