China Accuses US of Disturbing Peace in South China Sea as Tensions Continue

China has accused the United States of being the main threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea following the passage of a US warship near a disputed reef. The USS Gabrielle Gifford, a naval vessel from the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, conducted joint operations with the Philippine navy in the South China Sea before sailing past the contested reef. The reef has been at the center of recent conflicts between Chinese and Philippine vessels.

The US Navy described the ship’s movement as routine operations that comply with international law. These operations aim to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all nations can maintain their sovereignty and resolve disputes peacefully. The US government remains committed to working alongside its allies and partners in the region.

The South China Sea dispute involves competing territorial claims by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. In 2016, an arbitration tribunal ruled that China’s extensive claims in the region violated the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. However, China has refused to accept the ruling.

According to experts, the US freedom of navigation operation is not surprising due to its defense commitments to the Philippines. However, Beijing may view these operations as a sign of increased support for the Philippines’ construction activities near the Second Thomas Shoal, including efforts to repair or replace the grounded Sierra Madre ship.

China and the US are currently working to restart high-level military talks, which were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions surrounding the trip to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, the former US House Speaker.

