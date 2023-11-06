Tragic Plane Crash in Malaysia Claims Ten Lives

A tragic plane crash in Malaysia has claimed the lives of ten individuals, including the passengers and crew onboard the aircraft as well as two motorists on the ground. The harrowing incident was captured by a dashcam in a car driving along the four-lane road where the crash occurred.

The dashcam footage shows the final moments before the plane crashed on the ground, resulting in a devastating explosion that engulfed the area in flames. Debris from the aircraft was scattered across the crash site, and billowing black smoke could be seen rising from the wreckage. In the background, houses stood as a somber reminder of the proximity of the tragedy to residential areas.

Authorities have confirmed that among the victims was Johari Harun, a state assemblyman responsible for housing and the environment. The plane had taken off from Langkawi, a resort island in the north, and was en route to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport near Kuala Lumpur, the capital city.

According to Malaysia’s civil aviation authority, there were a total of eight passengers and two flight crew members on board the ill-fated aircraft. Shockingly, no mayday call was made, leaving investigators puzzled about the cause of the crash.

Eyewitnesses, including Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim, a former member of the Malaysian air force, reported seeing the plane flying erratically moments before the tragic event. The sudden loud boom that followed left witnesses in shock and horror.

This devastating plane crash serves as a sobering reminder of the risks and dangers associated with air travel. As the investigation into the incident continues, authorities will work tirelessly to determine the factors that led to this catastrophic event and ensure that necessary measures are taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.