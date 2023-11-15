Remarkable Rescue: 8-Year-Old Girl Saved from Kidnapper’s Suitcase

In a shocking incident on Cebu Island, Philippines, an 8-year-old girl has been rescued after being abducted and transported through the streets in a suitcase. The young girl had gone to buy a soda from her aunt’s grocery store and was on her way home when she was snatched and forced into the black case, according to police statements reported by Sunstar.com.

The girl’s mother, Tyree Lanny Rendal, grew worried when she couldn’t find her daughter upon returning home. After reviewing the security footage from their apartment building, she was horrified to witness a hooded man wheeling away a suitcase, presumably containing her daughter.

After an intense and determined search, law enforcement ultimately found the girl at a local boarding house, less than half a mile away from her home in the Bakilid district of Mandaue City. Miraculously, she only sustained minor scratches on her hands, feet, and mouth, likely from being bound with duct tape during her ordeal.

The suspect, 32-year-old Godiflor Rama, who had been the caretaker of the apartment where the victim’s family resided, was apprehended by the police. Reports suggest that Rama confessed to the kidnapping, claiming it was a response to an ongoing dispute between him and the child’s grandparents.

However, Rama denied sexually assaulting the girl and stated that he left the suitcase partially unzipped to ensure she could breathe. In an attempt to justify his actions, he alleged that he kidnapped her because the family falsely accused him of theft.

Remarkably, Rama asserted that his intention was to release the child after 6 hours of captivity. He claimed to have provided her with food and allowed her to play games while she was in his custody.

The young girl has been reunited with her mother, who expressed her gratitude to the police for their swift actions in rescuing her daughter from the clutches of the kidnapper. Reflecting on the terrifying experience, she remarked that she never expected such a horrifying incident to befall her family.

