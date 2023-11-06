Israel Unveils Evidence of Hamas Operating from Hospitals, Vows to Surround Gaza Within 48 Hours

Israel has released chilling footage that reveals Hamas terrorists using hospitals as bases of operation in Gaza City. The Israeli Defense Forces presented videos that showed Hamas agents using an underground tunnel entrance at Sheikh Hamad Hospital and engaging in gunfire from within the medical center. Additional footage exposed the presence of a tunnel network under Indonesian Hospital and rocket launchers stationed nearby. The IDF claims that Hamas deliberately built the Indonesian Hospital to conceal their underground terror infrastructure.

While humanitarian groups have raised concerns about the scarcity of fuel needed for civilians, Israel accuses Hamas of using hospital reserves for their own purposes. These videos have surfaced amid international condemnation of Israeli airstrikes near hospitals where many Palestinians seek shelter and treatment.

Israel’s military plans to completely surround Gaza City within the next two days and initiate a ground invasion. However, the IDF intends to exercise caution and avoid entering the booby-trapped tunnel system that lies beneath the hospitals. The current invasion strategy involves a systematic clearing of areas to eliminate Hamas and may last for several months to a year.

Despite calls for evacuation, hospital officials have emphasized the difficulty of relocating patients, including those in intensive care and children in incubators. Israel has made extensive efforts to urge Palestinians to evacuate, dropping over 1.5 million fliers and making more than 20,000 phone calls.

The IDF spokesperson reiterated that their war is with Hamas, not the civilians in Gaza. They called for an end to Hamas’s exploitation of hospitals, emphasizing the need to dismantle their terror infrastructure. While storming hospitals is not currently part of Israel’s plan, they have not ruled out the use of military force if necessary.

This situation highlights the complex challenge of balancing military operations with the protection of innocent civilian lives. The IDF acknowledges the difficulties faced by hospitals, expressing their commitment to minimizing harm to non-combatants while rooting out Hamas’s presence in Gaza.