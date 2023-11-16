Israel’s Surveillance Reveals Hamas Activity in Gaza Hospitals

Israeli security forces have released distressing footage showcasing the presence of Hamas militants in two hospitals in Gaza City, as they prepare for a ground invasion of the region. The Israeli Defense Forces spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, presented videos to the media that purportedly displayed Hamas operatives utilizing an underground entrance tunnel at Sheikh Hamad Hospital. In addition to this, the videos showed Hamas militants firing at Israeli forces from inside the medical facility.

Hamas, an armed Palestinian group, has been accused by the Israeli military of constructing a network of tunnels underneath hospitals. The IDF claims that the terrorists are using wounded Palestinians as shields and hiding behind them. The videos also displayed footage of Hamas officials discussing their use of fuel reserves belonging to the hospital, exacerbating concerns about dwindling fuel resources needed for critical medical operations and other essential services in Gaza.

While humanitarian groups have expressed alarm over Israel’s airstrikes near hospitals, which have displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians seeking medical treatment and protection, the Israeli military maintains that its targeting of hospitals is an effort to expose Hamas’s exploitation of these facilities for their own illicit activities. The IDF has vowed to encircle Gaza City within 48 hours and initiate a careful ground invasion, systematically eliminating Hamas presence in the area. Israeli soldiers will avoid entering the tunnel system, assuming it to be booby-trapped.

The Israeli Air Force has undertaken extensive efforts to ensure the safety of civilians, dropping more than 1.5 million leaflets and making over 20,000 phone calls, urging Palestinians to evacuate in anticipation of the invasion. However, hospital officials in Gaza have noted the impossibility of evacuating their medical centers completely. The presence of critically ill patients, including those in intensive care and infants in incubators, makes it challenging to relocate them swiftly and safely.

Despite concerns regarding Israel’s military operations, the Israeli Defense Forces reiterate their commitment to distinguishing between Hamas militants and innocent civilians. They hold Hamas responsible for endangering the lives of Palestinians by utilizing hospitals as cover for their terror activities. The IDF aims to put an end to this exploitation, safeguarding the wellbeing of both Israelis and Palestinians alike.