Chile’s Proposed Constitution Sparks Debate on Country’s Future

Chile has recently witnessed the unveiling of a draft constitution that has ignited intense discussions about the future direction of the country. The proposed document, put forth by the radical right wing, has been met with mixed reactions and described by some as a potential setback for Chile. Led by the far-right Republican party, the draft constitution has raised concerns due to its potential effects on abortion access, collective strike action, and the composition of Chile’s congress.

The draft constitution, if approved, has the potential to replace the current Pinochet-era charter. Chilean President, Gabriel Boric, received the draft during a ceremony in Santiago and subsequently called for a plebiscite on 17 December, which will require all Chileans to vote on the proposal. This development marks the latest twist in the country’s four-year-long political saga that started with widespread protests in 2019 fueled by inequality and political discontent.

The decision to replace Chile’s 1980 constitution, despite numerous reforms, was made in response to the persistently low popularity of the existing document. The original attempt at drafting a new constitution, hailed as one of the most progressive in the world, was resoundingly rejected in a September 2022 plebiscite. Now, Chileans are poised to vote on an alternative constitution that represents a stark departure from the previous draft and leans towards the opposite end of the political spectrum.

In stark contrast to the first draft’s inclusive presentation, which featured representatives of Chile’s Indigenous peoples in traditional attire, President Boric stood alongside Beatriz Hevia, the German-speaking president of the current constitutional council, during the unveiling of the new proposal. Hevia expressed optimism that the plebiscite would be a moment of triumph for “true Chileans.” However, it is worth noting that, like the current constitution, the new draft does not acknowledge the presence of Indigenous Chileans, despite approximately 13% of the population identifying as Indigenous.

President Boric stated that if the draft is approved, his government would focus on implementing its provisions. Conversely, if the proposal is rejected, his administration would continue its efforts to govern and work for the well-being of the people. The previous draft faced criticism for its immense length, potentially making it one of the longest constitutions globally, as well as its extensive list of rights encompassing healthcare, education, culinary heritage, and animal welfare protections.

One particularly contentious article in the new draft pertains to the protection of unborn life. Although the wording differs slightly from the current constitution, some have raised concerns that this change could lead to a complete prohibition of abortion in Chile. Presently, abortion is legal in cases of rape, risk to the mother’s life, and when the fetus is unviable.

Following the failure of the initial draft, Chile’s political parties devised a tightly controlled second process aimed at ensuring compulsory voting at each stage. Experts nominated by congress were tasked with drafting a pre-proposal for elected delegates to amend. Against the backdrop of heightened public security concerns, the ultra-conservative Republican party achieved significant success in the May elections, securing over one-third of the seats in the streamlined constitutional council.

FAQ:

