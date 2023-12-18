Chile’s Proposed New Constitution Faces Resounding Rejection as Chileans Abroad Cast Their Votes

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SANDY — As Chileans across the globe participated in their nation’s plebiscite on a proposed new constitution, the outcome reverberated far beyond the borders of the South American nation. Even in places like Vineyard, Utah, Chilean expatriates like Patricia North expressed their concern and played their part in shaping the future of their home country.

The current Chilean constitution, established in 1980 during the authoritarian rule of Augusto Pinochet, has long been a subject of heated debate, particularly in the wake of nationwide protests in 2019 that highlighted various social issues. Last year, Chileans overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitution that was seen as leaning towards the left.

Today, a new proposal crafted by a group of right-leaning officials faced a similar fate. Reports from the Associated Press and other media outlets indicated that the proposed constitution was heading towards defeat as of Sunday afternoon.

Despite being far from their homeland, Chilean expatriates in Utah demonstrated their unwavering dedication by participating in the plebiscite. The Chilean Consulate of Los Angeles, which is responsible for serving Chileans in Utah and other parts of the Southwestern United States, organized a ballot site in Sandy. This was just one of the many remote voting locations set up around the world for Chileans living abroad.

FAQ:

Q: What is a plebiscite?

A: A plebiscite is a direct vote by the people of a state or region in which they express their opinion on a specific issue or proposal.

Q: Why are Chileans voting for a new constitution?

A: Chileans have been debating the need for a new constitution due to various social issues highlighted by nationwide protests in 2019. The current constitution, established during the authoritarian rule of Augusto Pinochet in 1980, has been a subject of contention.

Q: What were the previous proposals for a new constitution?

A: Last year, Chileans rejected a proposed constitution that was seen as leaning towards the left. The latest proposal, crafted by right-leaning officials, also appears to face defeat.

Q: Why do Chileans living abroad participate in the plebiscite?

A: Many Chileans living abroad still have deep ties to their home country and want to have a say in shaping its future. Their participation demonstrates their ongoing concern and commitment to Chile’s political landscape.