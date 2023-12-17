New Constitution in Chile: A Step Towards Progress and Stability

SANTIAGO, Chile – In a historic move, Chileans took to the polls on Sunday to determine the fate of their country’s constitution. After resoundingly rejecting the previous left-leaning draft, Chileans now have the opportunity to embrace a new document that aims to bring stability and progress to the nation.

The new proposed constitution, predominantly written by conservative councilors, deviates in ideology from its predecessor. Promoting free-market principles and reduced state intervention, the draft seeks to foster economic growth and individual liberties. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential limitation of certain women’s rights. The results of the vote are expected to be announced later in the evening, providing an indication of the nation’s overall sentiment.

If the new charter is rejected, the current Pinochet-era constitution, amended over the years, will remain in effect. Former President Michelle Bachelet, who voted early on Sunday, has publicly voiced her preference for maintaining the existing constitution over adopting the new one.

One of the contentious articles in the proposed draft focuses on protecting the rights of the unborn, altering the wording from the current document. This change has led to apprehension, with fears that it could lead to a complete ban on abortion in Chile. Currently, Chilean law allows abortion in cases of rape, an unviable fetus, and risks to the mother’s life. On a similar note, another article has sparked controversy, suggesting that terminally ill prisoners, who are not considered a danger to society, may be granted house arrest. Critics argue that this provision could benefit individuals convicted of crimes against humanity during the Pinochet dictatorship.

In addition to these points of contention, the proposed constitution faces opposition from local leaders who argue that it eliminates taxes on primary residences, which serve as a crucial source of state revenue. Furthermore, the draft seeks to establish new law enforcement institutions and emphasizes the quick expulsion of irregular immigrants from the country.

While the proposed constitutional changes have received criticism, there are individuals who believe in its potential for progress. César Campos, a 70-year-old taxi driver, expressed his support for the new constitution, viewing it as a vote against the dominance of left-wing ideals. He questioned the fairness of equal distribution, stating, “Why should anyone who studies or works their entire life have to share that?”

This pursuit of a new constitution traces back to the 2019 street protests, where thousands of Chileans voiced their dissatisfaction with the existing level of inequality. The nation’s commitment to political stability and economic strength made it imperative to address these concerns and forge a path towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.

As Chileans anticipate the outcome of the vote, the international community looks on with interest. Regardless of the decision, the referendum showcases Chile’s commitment to its democratic values and the power of the people to shape the future of their nation.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the new constitution in Chile?

The purpose of the new constitution is to replace the existing dictatorship-era charter and bring about changes that promote progress, stability, and economic growth in Chile.

What are some concerns regarding the proposed constitution?

There are concerns that the new constitution may limit certain women’s rights and alter the regulations surrounding abortion. Additionally, critics worry that the provision granting house arrest to terminally ill prisoners could benefit individuals convicted of crimes against humanity during the Pinochet dictatorship.

Why are some local leaders opposing the new constitution?

Local leaders argue that the proposed constitution eliminates taxes on primary residences, which serve as a vital source of state revenue. They also express concerns about the establishment of new law enforcement institutions and the swift expulsion of irregular immigrants.

What led to the call for a new constitution in Chile?

The call for a new constitution in Chile arose from the 2019 street protests, where thousands of Chileans protested against inequality in the country. These protests highlighted the need for a more inclusive and equitable society.

(Source: The Associated Press)