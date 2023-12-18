Chilean Voters Reject Proposed Constitution, Choosing to Preserve Pinochet-Era Laws

Chilean voters have recently made their voices heard in a referendum, rejecting a proposed constitution written by conservatives to replace the country’s current set of laws, which were established during General Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. The new constitution was facing criticism for being more conservative than the existing one it aimed to replace, raising concerns about limited rights for women and increased emphasis on free-market principles.

The rejection of the drafted constitution means that the current Pinochet-era laws will remain in effect, albeit with the amendments they have undergone over the years. This outcome marks a significant decision by the Chilean citizens, who have now twice turned down proposals for new progressive charters.

Former President Michelle Bachelet expressed her preference for the preservation of the current constitution, stating, “I prefer something bad to something worse.” The proposed constitution included articles that sparked controversy, such as one that could potentially make abortion fully illegal in Chile, jeopardizing the current allowances for cases of rape, maternal life endangerment, and nonviable fetuses. Another article raised concerns about granting house arrest to prisoners with terminal illnesses, as it could benefit individuals convicted of crimes against humanity during the Pinochet era.

The process of drafting a new constitution began after widespread protests in 2019, where thousands of Chileans voiced their concerns about the country’s inequality despite its political stability. However, both the proposed constitutions put forward for referendums in 2022 and now in 2023 have been rejected.

Despite predictions that the referendum would result in a wider margin of difference, the final vote was closer than anticipated. It reflects the complexity of the decision for Chilean voters, as they navigate the balance between desiring change and preserving certain aspects of their legal framework.

