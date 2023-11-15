Chilean and Mexican Presidents Advocate for Democratic Values in Latin America

As the 50th anniversary of the Chilean coup approaches, the presidents of Chile and Mexico have come together to emphasize the importance of democracy in Latin America. In a joint address, Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador highlighted the need to strengthen democratic principles in the region.

The fateful coup that took place half a century ago resulted in the overthrow of Chile’s President Salvador Allende by General Augusto Pinochet’s regime. This marked the beginning of a dark period of 17 years, during which thousands of people were subjected to imprisonment, disappearances, torture, and death. Mexico provided political refuge to 3,000 Chileans during this oppressive era.

President Boric expressed his appreciation for President Lopez Obrador’s visit, which he sees as a symbolic representation of the shared history and commitment to democracy in Latin America. President Lopez Obrador, reflecting on his university years, highlighted the impact of the coup on his own life. He praised Allende and condemned his tragic death as a “horrendous crime.” Both presidents stressed the importance of unity, brotherhood, and their shared aspiration to build an authentic democracy.

However, the joint address came after a peaceful march turned violent in Santiago. The annual march, attended by relatives of Pinochet dictatorship victims, was disrupted by small groups seeking to disrupt the demonstration. These individuals attacked other protesters and desecrated graves in the general cemetery, according to President Boric’s statement. The clashes escalated as civilians threw Molotov cocktails at police vehicles while law enforcement responded with water cannons.

President Boric was quick to condemn these events, emphasizing that intolerance and violence have no place in a democracy. He asserted that those responsible for these acts must be held accountable under the rule of law. The incidents also resulted in damage to La Moneda, the presidential palace, including broken windows. The government plans to press charges related to the public disorder.

These clashes and the subsequent damage to public property serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Chile in its pursuit of social and political justice. In 2019, widespread protests against inequality shook the nation, leaving numerous casualties. Human rights organizations criticized the police response during these demonstrations, with many protesters being permanently blinded by rubber bullets and thousands detained.

As Chile and Mexico commemorate the 50th anniversary of the coup, their leaders stand united in their call for democracy, justice, and human rights. The joint address signifies their shared commitment to safeguarding democratic values and establishing a future marked by peace, equality, and progress in Latin America.

