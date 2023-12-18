Chile Votes to Uphold Current Constitution, Protecting Women’s Rights

Chileans have made their voices heard, with a resounding rejection of a proposed conservative constitution in a nationwide plebiscite. The “against” option secured over 55% of the votes, ensuring that the current constitution, drafted during the oppressive reign of Gen Augusto Pinochet, will remain in place. While many see this result as a victory for progressives and the left-wing government, it is also bittersweet. This marks the second time in two years that voters have rejected a new constitution.

President Gabriel Boric, in an address to the nation, expressed that the constitutional process would come to a close during his government. He acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the majority support for the “against” option. The campaign against the proposed constitution was led by prominent figures such as Carolina Leitao, the mayor of a Santiago neighborhood. Leitao stated that the citizens’ backing of the “against” option carries significant weight.

On the other side, the right-wing Independent Democratic Union Party announced their defeat and embraced the triumph of the current constitution. Senator Javier Macaya, the party president, emphasized that Chile does not desire constitutional changes or refoundation. He urged the left-wing to halt any further attempts at constitutional reform.

The push for a new constitution stemmed from massive anti-inequality protests that rocked Chile in October 2019. The political class sought to address these demands by proposing constitutional changes. However, both draft constitutions faced rejection by voters. The second draft, championed by the far-right Republican Party, contained controversial clauses that activists believed could endanger women’s access to safe abortions. It also tackled illegal migration and public security while emphasizing the importance of honoring national symbols.

Critics of the proposed constitution argued that it resembled a Republican Party manifesto rather than a comprehensive long-term plan. They feared that it would hinder a left-wing government’s ability to implement its agenda. On the other hand, proponents of the vote saw it as a win-win situation, ensuring the continuity of the free market model established during the Pinochet dictatorship.

Throughout the country, Chileans made their way to polling stations on a hot December day, lacking enthusiasm due to years of political uncertainty and constitutional-related elections. The outcome of the vote leaves the constitutional question largely unresolved. President Boric has stated that there will be no new constitutional process until his term ends in 2026.

The result of the plebiscite highlights the need for a more inclusive and humble approach by the political class. Claudia Heiss, the head of the University of Chile’s political science faculty, stresses the importance of finding a way forward that includes everyone. While polls predicted the victory of the “against” option, the Republican Party managed to gain support through their campaigning efforts in the conservative south of the country.

Despite their attempts, the “against” option only gained majority support in three out of Chile’s 16 regions. This outcome reveals the complexity and diversity of perspectives held by Chilean citizens. While the rejection of a new conservative constitution secures women’s rights and protects the existing legal framework, it also poses the challenge of finding consensus on constitutional matters in the future.

