In a pivotal referendum taking place this Sunday, Chileans will make their voices heard on a new draft constitution that promises significant changes. The proposed constitution, authored primarily by members of Chile’s right-wing Republican Party, seeks to replace the current constitution implemented during the dictatorship era. With elements echoing U.S. conservatism, this draft constitution has caught the attention of many.

One of the key architects of the proposed constitution has ties to a group of conservative Catholic legal thinkers at the University of Notre Dame, highlighting the influence of U.S. conservative ideologies. However, it’s important to note that the involvement of U.S. conservative players was not direct.

This latest attempt to draft a new constitution follows the rejection of a different progressive charter just last year. The previous constitution faced criticism for being excessively long, left-leaning, and radical. As a response, a constitutional assembly dominated by the far-right Republican Party was elected to create a new document.

Critics argue that the resulting draft does little to address inequalities and is even more conservative than its predecessor. Polls indicate that Chileans are likely to reject the proposed constitution once again.

The involvement of U.S. conservative ideas and legal frameworks, while not directly consulted, is reflective of the global debates surrounding topics like religious freedom, educational freedoms, and the definition of personhood. The influence of prominent U.S. conservative figures at the University of Notre Dame has informed the approach taken by Chilean constitutional architects.

The new draft constitution guarantees religious freedom, the right to conscientious objection, and emphasizes the rights of parents in choosing their children’s education. These provisions have raised concerns among many Chileans, as they feel it reflects an imported conservative agenda rather than a reflection of their own traditions and values.

Critics also argue that the proposed constitution could set back abortion rights, as the language used regarding the unborn suggests personhood. This change has sparked worries that Chile may have to refight battles for reproductive rights that have already been won.

Ultimately, Chileans will play a significant role in shaping their country’s future with their vote on the new draft constitution. The outcome of this referendum will determine whether Chile takes a more conservative path or continues to strive for progressiveness and equality.

