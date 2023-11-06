Chile’s President Confronts Dark History and Advocates for Democracy

Chile’s President, Gabriel Boric, delivered a powerful speech on the 50th anniversary of General Augusto Pinochet’s coup d’état, denouncing the atrocities committed during the 17-year military dictatorship and reaffirming the importance of democracy. While addressing the crowd outside La Moneda, the presidential palace that was bombed during the 1973 coup, Boric emphasized that there is never a justifiable reason for a coup d’état or for endangering the human rights of those with differing opinions.

The commemoration took place against the backdrop of growing concerns about democracy in Latin America. Poverty and crime have fueled support for populist figures on both ends of the political spectrum. According to a recent survey by Latinobarómetro 2023, favorable opinions of democracy are at a low point in the region, with one-third of respondents disagreeing that democracy is the best system of government.

Boric was joined by several leaders from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, and Uruguay, as well as Portugal’s Prime Minister. As the giant flag in front of La Moneda was lowered to half-mast, a solemn reminder of the lives lost under the brutal regime, Boric called for acknowledging past absences, correcting faults, and healing the wounds inflicted during those dark times.

In the lead-up to the commemoration, tensions ran high in Chile. The right-wing Unión Demócrata Independiente, a party associated with the dictatorship, refused to sign a commitment to uphold democracy and justified the coup as “inevitable.” However, Boric countered these claims, emphasizing that alternatives always exist and that crises should spur the strengthening of democracy, not its erosion.

Acknowledging the gravity of the events, all four living ex-presidents of Chile, including Michelle Bachelet and Ricardo Lagos, signed Boric’s declaration, aiming to ensure that the horrors of the past would not be repeated. The commitment to democracy was further echoed by hundreds of women who marched in a candlelit procession chanting “¡Nunca más!” (never again) around La Moneda.

Despite the progress made since the return of democracy in 1990, there is still much work to be done. Boric has taken a significant step by initiating a plan to search for the disappeared, demonstrating the Chilean state’s renewed responsibility in resolving this painful issue. With 1,469 victims still missing, the search for truth and justice continues to be a paramount concern for the country.

President Boric’s commemoration speech and his commitment to upholding democracy and addressing past injustices provide hope for a brighter future in Chile. It serves as a reminder that, even in the face of darkness, the power of democracy and the pursuit of justice can prevail.