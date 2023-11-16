Chile Reflects on 50 Years Since Pinochet’s Military Coup, Seeking Justice and Unity

SANTIAGO — As Chile commemorates the 50th anniversary of the violent coup that overthrew President Salvador Allende and brought Augusto Pinochet to power, the 1973 event continues to shape the nation’s socio-political landscape. The military rule that ensued for two decades resulted in numerous casualties, established market-led economics, and left a lasting impact on Chile’s history.

The coup, characterized by tanks patrolling the streets and bombing of the La Moneda presidential palace, was not only a turning point for Chile but reverberated worldwide. During this time, a series of U.S.-friendly, right-wing dictatorships governed much of South America, leading to mass arrests, torture, and disappearances.

Today, half a century later, Chile remains deeply polarized. While victims of military rule and their families push for justice and accountability, the far-right has gained significant ground, fueled by concerns over rising crime. To compound matters, the country’s progressive young President Gabriel Boric faces criticism and opposition.

The memories of those who lived through the coup are still painful and vivid. Elvira Cádiz, who was a young child in 1973, remembers the fear she experienced as troops combed through her working-class neighborhood of Estación Central in Santiago. She laments that many people still do not know the fate of their disappeared relatives, and this lack of knowledge and closure continues to cause division and anguish.

President Boric, although not born until after the coup, is determined to commemorate the anniversary. However, he faces resistance from rival politicians and voters who show little interest in the event. This indifference reflects the challenging years Chile has faced recently. The country has achieved stability, economic success, and safety, yet it has also witnessed violent protests against inequality. An attempt to redraft the Pinochet-era constitution was met with disappointment after voters rejected it last year, marking a setback for the country’s progressive movement. Now, far-right leader José Antonio Kast, an outspoken supporter of Pinochet, plays a significant role in a second redraft attempt.

Polarization remains as prominent as ever in Chile since its return to democracy. Despite the passage of time, memories of the coup are deeply ingrained in the nation’s collective consciousness. Boric recognizes the importance of remembering the past and acknowledges that a bright future can only be built on a foundation of truth and memory.

According to Chilean human rights commissions, a staggering 40,175 victims were politically executed, disappeared, imprisoned, or tortured during the military rule. The regime also forced thousands into exile. While Pinochet’s rule ended in 1990 after the people voted for democracy in a referendum, he spent years evading human rights charges and died without ever being convicted of a crime. However, many military officers and former members of his secret police were found guilty of torture, kidnapping, and assassination.

On this anniversary, Gaby Rivera, president of the Group of Relatives of Disappeared Detainees, reflects on the pain and hope that this day brings. Her father was taken in 1975, and her family still searches for answers regarding his fate. Rivera acknowledges the progress made towards justice while emphasizing the need to uncover the truth and uncover the whereabouts of the disappeared.

To honor the memory of the coup, hundreds of commemorative acts are planned, including the presence of regional leaders such as Argentina’s Alberto Fernández, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, and Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

As Chile reflects on the 50 years since the coup, it grapples with the legacy of this dark chapter in its history. While unity and justice remain elusive, the country strives to confront its painful past, heal its wounds, and build a future that is characterized by truth, reconciliation, and progress.

