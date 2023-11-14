A Glimpse into the Lives of Children Affected by Conflict

AMSTERDAM — In a moving exhibition held at Amsterdam City Hall, the echoes of a war in Ukraine resonate with the experiences of children who have been caught in its devastating conflict. The exhibition, titled “War Diaries,” offers a unique perspective on the war through the eyes of the young victims who have endured unimaginable suffering.

The curator of the exhibition, Khrystyna Khranovska, emphasizes the urgent need to acknowledge the pain experienced by these innocent children. It is a solemn reminder for every adult to grasp the immense sorrow and grief inflicted by the Russian war on Ukraine’s youth. The exhibition draws parallels to the diary of Anne Frank, who documented her harrowing experiences during World War II while in hiding from Nazi persecution in Amsterdam.

While Anne Frank used pen and paper to express her thoughts and emotions, the Ukrainian children have employed a variety of modern mediums to record and process their traumatic encounters. Through photographs, videos, and artwork, these young minds have found solace in capturing their plight during wartime.

One of the artists whose work is on display is Mykola Kostenko, a brave 15-year-old who endured 21 days under siege in the port city of Mariupol. With only a blue ballpoint pen and torn pieces of paper from his notebooks, Mykola brings to life the basement where he sought refuge with his family, escaping relentless Russian bombings. His captivating artwork showcases his personal experiences, his resilience, and his unwavering hope for a better future.

Curator Katya Taylor acknowledges the therapeutic nature of these diaries and artworks. They serve as coping mechanisms for the children, providing them with a space to express themselves and find healing amidst the chaos of war. She commends their resilience and emphasizes that they possess an innate understanding of how best to take care of their mental well-being.

The exhibition sheds light on the dire situation faced by children trapped in the war in Ukraine. Their tragic circumstances have elicited international condemnation, with over 500 reported deaths according to Ukrainian officials. Furthermore, UNICEF estimates that approximately 1.5 million Ukrainian children are at risk of long-lasting mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The gravity of the situation has led the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children’s rights. They have been held personally responsible for the abductions of children from Ukraine, a testament to the severe and far-reaching impact of this conflict.

For artists like Mykola, drawing and painting have become therapeutic outlets, allowing them to process their traumatic experiences and ensure they are never forgotten. The power of art lies not only in documenting their emotions but also in preserving and sharing their stories with the world.

Among the young diarists is 10-year-old Yehor Kravtsov, who also endured the siege of Mariupol. In his diary, Yehor recounts how the difficult circumstances inspired a change in his aspirations. While he once dreamed of becoming a builder, the experience of hunger and deprivation during the occupation motivated him to aspire to become a chef. His newfound goal is to bring happiness to people’s lives through food and ultimately contribute to a world without war.

The exhibition in Amsterdam provides a unique and raw insight into the lives of children affected by conflict. It serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength exhibited by these young individuals, even in the face of unimaginable adversity. As we explore their stories, let us remember the importance of supporting and protecting the well-being of children caught in the crossfire of war.

