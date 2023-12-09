Children of Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Express Concerns About Reunion, But Remain Proud

Summary:

The teenage children of Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, who is currently imprisoned in Iran, are deeply concerned that they may never see their mother again. Despite this fear, they express immense pride in her unwavering dedication to advocating for women’s rights. Mohammadi’s twin 17-year-old children, Ali and Kiana Rahmani, residing in Paris, will accept the prestigious award on her behalf at a ceremony in Oslo. In a heartfelt letter smuggled out of prison, Mohammadi emphasized her commitment to fighting for human rights, regardless of the consequences. While the children anticipate a difficult reunion, they remain optimistic and determined to continue their shared struggle.

FAQs:

Q: Why are the children concerned about reuniting with their mother?

A: Due to their mother’s imprisonment and the complex political situation in Iran, the children fear they may never see her again.

Q: Are the children proud of their mother’s work?

A: Absolutely. The children express tremendous pride in their mother’s tireless efforts to advocate for women’s rights.

Q: Will the children accept the Nobel Peace Prize on their mother’s behalf?

A: Yes, Ali and Kiana Rahmani will accept the award and deliver the Nobel Peace Prize lecture at the ceremony in Oslo.

Q: How does Mohammadi feel about her children?

A: In her letter, Mohammadi shares that she misses her children the most and emphasizes the unwavering love and bond they share.

Q: How does the Nobel committee view Mohammadi’s activism?

A: The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognizes Mohammadi for her activism against the discriminatory and oppressive policies imposed on women by Iran’s theocratic regime.

Q: How does Mohammadi’s activism relate to recent protests in Iran?

A: Mohammadi’s peaceful activism aligns with the widespread demonstrations against the theocratic regime’s policies, which led to a deadly crackdown and a significant challenge to Shi’ite clerical rule.

Q: How will the Peace Prize impact Mohammadi’s voice?

A: The award will not only amplify Mohammadi’s voice but also create a space for echoing the voices of countless individuals advocating for change.

Q: Is Mohammadi the first woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

A: No, she is the 19th woman to receive this prestigious award.

Sources:

[Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)