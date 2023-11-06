The Youthful Population of Gaza: A Generation Shaped by Conflict

When Fidaa Al-Araj received a warning message telling her to evacuate her home before it was bombed, she was initially concerned about her children’s safety. However, she was surprised to find that her children had already taken the initiative to leave. The previous day, her cousin’s house had been struck by an Israeli airstrike, resulting in the tragic loss of his wife, mother, and children – close friends of Al-Araj’s kids. Feeling the weight of the situation, her daughter urged her to leave immediately, reminding her of the recent loss and the potential consequences they might face. Thus, the family embarked on a long journey from Gaza City to Rafah, seeking safety and refuge.

As it turns out, Al-Araj’s family is part of a significant trend in Gaza – a population heavily dominated by youth. Almost half, 47.3%, of the population in Gaza is under the age of 18. The ongoing conflict and precarious living conditions have shaped the lives of these young individuals, leaving an indelible mark on their childhood and shaping their outlook on the world.

With more than 3,470 casualties, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, and approximately 1,200 of them being children, it is clear that the impact of the conflict falls disproportionately on the young. The population of the Gaza Strip, with its size equivalent to Las Vegas, is 2.2 million, making it one of the most densely populated areas globally.

The majority of Palestinians living in Gaza are refugees or descendants of refugees who fled during the 1948 war. The population is predominantly Muslim, with a small native Palestinian Christian community. However, regardless of religious affiliation, the people of Gaza share a common struggle due to the strict Israeli blockade that has been in place since 2007. This blockade restricts the movement of civilians and goods, exacerbating economic hardships and contributing to high poverty levels.

Despite these challenges, education remains a top priority in Gaza. Over 95% of children aged 6-12 attend school, and many go on to graduate from high school. Interestingly, at the Islamic University of Gaza, 57% of students are female, highlighting the determination and resilience of young women in pursuing education.

The youthful population of Gaza carries the burden of conflict and blockade, yet they also represent a driving force for change and resilience in the face of adversity. Their experiences, aspirations, and tenacity will play a crucial role in shaping not only the present but also the future of Gaza.