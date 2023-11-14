Children in Gaza Struggle with Mental Health After Lengthy Bombardment

Children in Gaza are facing severe psychological trauma as a result of the ongoing bombardment by Israeli forces, which has lasted for 16 days. The children not only face the constant threat of death and injury but also suffer from symptoms such as convulsions, bed-wetting, fear, aggressive behavior, nervousness, and a reluctance to leave their parents’ side.

The conflict has created a general sense of fear and horror among the entire population, with children being the most affected. The lack of safe spaces has intensified these feelings and has left a lasting impact on the mental health of the children. Many children have internalized the horror and trauma they have experienced, although some have directly expressed their fears.

The situation is particularly distressing considering that about half of Gaza’s population is comprised of children. They have been living under constant bombardment, seeking shelter in UN-run schools, and facing limited access to food and clean water. Parents have reported their children crying throughout the night and experiencing involuntary bedwetting.

While the focus has often been on the children in Gaza, it is important to acknowledge that Israeli children are also displaying signs of trauma. According to the chair of the Israeli Pediatric Association, there has been a significant increase in anxiety symptoms among Israeli children since the beginning of the conflict. Around 90% of children visiting pediatric hospitals report anxiety-related issues, which is a worrying trend.

Children in Gaza have been repeatedly subjected to intense periods of bombardment throughout their lives, with the current conflict being the fifth such event. Previous studies conducted after conflicts have shown that a majority of children in Gaza exhibit symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). They experience sleep disturbances, anxiety, appetite changes, anger, insecurity, guilt, and engage in behaviors such as nail-biting.

Psychological and social consequences are overwhelming for children in Gaza. Feelings of insecurity, helplessness, and powerlessness dominate their daily lives. Children become more anxious, experience nightmares and night terrors, regress in their behavior, and display physical symptoms like rashes and high fevers without a biological cause.

The mental health of children in Gaza has been in decline for years due to a combination of blockade and repeated conflicts. The psycho-social well-being of these children has reached alarming levels. They express fear, anxiety, stress, and anger, listing family problems, violence, death, poverty, war, and occupation as the major concerns in their lives.

It is crucial to address the mental health crisis faced by children in Gaza. The international community must work towards providing immediate intervention and support to help alleviate the psychological suffering of these children. Furthermore, efforts should focus on facilitating a long-term solution by addressing the root causes of the conflict and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children in the region.

