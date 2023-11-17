Child on Bicycle Struck in Hit-and-Run Incident in Marlborough, Massachusetts

Marlborough police are currently conducting a search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child on a bicycle. The incident occurred on Route 20 in the city of Marlborough, Massachusetts, during late Sunday morning.

The crash took place in the vicinity of 300 Boston Post Road East, which is a section of Route 20. Authorities have released photographs of the suspected vehicle, which is described as a possible gray or blue SUV, potentially a Toyota Highlander. Following the collision, the vehicle fled in the westbound direction along Route 20 before turning right into the rear entrance of Ghiloni Park around 11:47 a.m.

The Marlborough Police Department has urged anyone with information about the vehicle or the individual driving it to contact Detective Peter Richardson at 508-485-1212 extension 36946. This contact information was shared via a Facebook post made by the department.

While the police have not disclosed the extent of the injuries experienced by the child who was struck, they continue their efforts to apprehend the driver responsible for this hit-and-run incident.

