Tragic Accident at Italian Air Force Practice Run Leaves Child Fatally Injured

In a devastating incident during a practice run, tragedy struck the Italian Air Force’s aerobatics squadron when a jet exploded into a massive fireball near the city of Turin. The resulting impact caused a 5-year-old child to lose her life, while her 9-year-old brother suffered severe burns when their car was struck by burning debris from the crash.

According to the Italian Fire Brigade, the MB-339 jet exploded just moments after takeoff, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Miraculously, the pilot managed to eject from the plane with his parachute just before it collided with the ground. He is currently undergoing treatment for burns at Giovanni Bosco Hospital in Turin.

The incident occurred as the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic jets were practicing a formation in preparation for the upcoming 100-year celebrations of the Italian Air Force. The jets had taken off from Turin’s Caselle airport when one of them encountered difficulties and started losing altitude. Videos shared on social media captured the terrifying moment.

While the exact cause of the crash has not been confirmed by the Italian Air Force, there are reports that the jets may have collided with a flock of birds shortly after takeoff. This theory is currently being investigated.

The tragedy also affected the family who happened to be driving along a country road parallel to the airport at the time of the accident. The 5-year-old child lost her life, and her brother is currently receiving treatment for severe burns at the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital. The parents of the children have also suffered burns during the incident.

The Italian Air Force expressed their deep sorrow and shock at the jet crash. In a statement, Italian Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Air Squadron General Luca Goretti conveyed their dismay and astonishment at the tragic event. The statement mentioned that Major Oscar Del Do’, the pilot of the Pony 4 aircraft, lost altitude and crashed shortly after the formation had taken off.

As investigations into the accident continue, questions remain about the safety protocols in place and the possibility of preventing such incidents in the future. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family affected by this heartbreaking incident.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What happened during the Italian Air Force practice run near Turin?

During a practice run near the city of Turin, a jet from the Italian Air Force’s aerobatics squadron exploded into a fireball shortly after takeoff. The resulting debris from the explosion struck a car and tragically caused the death of a 5-year-old child. Her 9-year-old brother also sustained severe burns in the incident.

2. What caused the jet to explode?

The exact cause of the jet explosion has not been confirmed by the Italian Air Force. However, there are reports suggesting that the jet may have collided with a flock of birds shortly after takeoff.

3. Is the pilot of the jet okay?

Fortunately, the pilot of the jet managed to eject from the plane using his parachute moments before it crashed. He survived the incident but is currently receiving treatment for burns at Giovanni Bosco Hospital in Turin.

4. How did the accident affect the family in the car?

The family, who were driving along a country road parallel to the airport, was tragically caught in the path of the burning debris from the jet crash. The 5-year-old child lost her life, and her brother and parents sustained burns during the incident.

5. What is being done to investigate the accident?

Investigations into the accident are currently underway. The Italian Air Force is working to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether there was a bird strike during the initial phases of takeoff.