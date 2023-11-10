New Efforts Needed to Address the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Over the past few weeks, the Gaza Strip has experienced an unimaginable tragedy. With constant attacks and violence, the toll on children has been devastating. Reports indicate that over 2,360 children have lost their lives, while an additional 5,364 have been injured. This means that on a daily basis, more than 400 children are either killed or injured due to the ongoing conflict. This is the deadliest escalation of hostilities since 2006.

The situation in the West Bank is also cause for concern. Nearly 100 Palestinians, including 28 children, have lost their lives, and at least 160 children have sustained injuries. Even prior to these recent events, the West Bank already had the highest levels of conflict-related violence in two decades, resulting in the loss of many innocent lives.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern about the situation. Adele Khodr, the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, emphasizes the seriousness of the violations against children’s rights. Attacks on hospitals and schools, the killing and abduction of children, and the denial of humanitarian access are all grave violations that must be addressed.

The lack of humanitarian aid, including basic necessities such as food, water, medicine, and fuel, is exacerbating the crisis. Hospitals, desalination plants, and water pumping stations are struggling to operate due to the shortage of fuel. This puts the lives of vulnerable infants and children at risk, especially those who rely on incubators and mechanical ventilation. Additionally, the entire population of Gaza, which is nearly 2.3 million people, faces a severe shortage of water. Water systems have been rendered non-operational, leaving the majority of the population without access to clean and safe water.

In response to this dire situation, UNICEF is calling for immediate action. They are urging for a humanitarian ceasefire, the opening of all access crossings into Gaza for the safe and sustained delivery of aid, and the allowance of urgent medical cases to leave the area for critical health services. The protection of civilian infrastructure, including schools and health facilities, is also emphasized to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

It is our collective responsibility to address this humanitarian crisis and ensure the well-being of children in Gaza. By coming together and providing the necessary support, we can alleviate their suffering and create a path towards a brighter future.

