New Risk for Chevron as Venezuela Threatens Guyana

In a recent turn of events, Chevron Corporation faces a new risk in Venezuela as President Nicolás Maduro threatens to annex a large portion of neighboring Guyana. This potential threat has analysts predicting that the United States may reinstate sanctions and potentially revoke Chevron’s license to operate in Venezuela. If Maduro’s threat becomes more than just rhetoric, it is likely that the US administration would restrict Chevron’s operations in the country.

Shreiner Parker, the Latin America managing director at research firm Rystad Energy, suggests that Chevron may choose to cease operations in a country that has invaded a sovereign neighbor. However, Chevron has not yet commented on the situation.

Maduro has stated that he will grant new oil exploration licenses in Essequibo, a disputed region, and order companies currently operating in the area to leave. In response, Guyana has increased security measures, and Brazil’s military has bolstered its presence along the border. The United States has called on Venezuela to respect Guyana’s territory until the matter is settled in international court.

Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, has urged oil companies operating in the region to ignore Maduro’s order, emphasizing that Guyana will defend its sovereignty. Any attempts by Venezuela’s state oil companies to explore for petroleum in Guyana will be seen as an incursion by Guyana, according to Jagdeo.

Many analysts believe that Maduro’s threat is primarily political bluster aimed at bolstering nationalist sentiment and rallying support for the socialist government. With his political opposition consolidating ahead of the upcoming presidential election, Maduro may be using this move as a strategic maneuver. Polls indicate that challenger María Corina Machado is leading the incumbent, further motivating Maduro to leverage nationalist sentiments.

Maduro claimed a decisive victory in a plebiscite that asked voters whether the oil-rich territory in dispute, approximately the size of Florida, should be governed by Venezuela. While 95% of voters supported the government’s position, critics argue that the turnout numbers were inflated and fell short of Maduro’s target.

Although Chevron’s acquisition of Hess Corp. in a deal worth $53 billion includes oil fields off the coast of Guyana, analysts deem it unlikely for Venezuela to take over the offshore production due to logistical challenges that the country is ill-equipped to handle. Chevron expects the Hess deal to be finalized in the first half of 2024.

Nevertheless, analysts caution that Maduro’s decision-making is often influenced by a lack of empirical facts and the presence of sycophants. This irrational behavior could disrupt Venezuela’s efforts to increase oil output and generate much-needed revenue, particularly now that the United States has eased sanctions.

Overall, Chevron must now navigate this new risk as the geopolitical dynamics in the region continue to evolve. The outcome of Maduro’s threat will not only affect Chevron’s operations but also have broader implications for the energy sector in the region.

