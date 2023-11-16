New Study Reveals Shift in Cheetah Behavior Due to Climate Change

A groundbreaking study has discovered that cheetahs, known for their daytime hunting, are adapting to hotter weather by becoming more nocturnal. Researchers have found that as temperatures rise, cheetahs alter their activity patterns, shifting their hunting hours to dawn and dusk. However, this change in behavior also increases the chances of conflicts with other predators who are predominantly active during the night.

Carnivore behavior is significantly influenced by changing temperatures, affecting the dynamics among different species. Dr. Briana Abrahms, a biologist from the University of Washington and co-author of the study, explains that these behavioral shifts are crucial for large carnivores like cheetahs.

Unlike cheetahs, lions and leopards have a more opportunistic approach to food. While they typically rely on their own hunting skills, they sometimes scavenge from smaller predators. This behavior means that if lions or leopards stumble upon a cheetah’s kill, they may attempt to claim it for themselves. Unlike their larger counterparts, cheetahs opt to avoid confrontation and will abandon their meal. This passive response ensures their safety, but it also means less food for cheetahs when encounters occur more frequently.

Hunting at different times of the day has long been a survival strategy for various predator species that coexist in northern Botswana’s mixed savannah and forest landscapes. However, the study reveals that on scorching hot days, when temperatures reach up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), cheetahs adjust their habits and become more nocturnal, causing a 16% increase in overlapping hunting hours with lions and leopards.

Kasim Rafiq, a biologist from the University of Washington and the Botswana Predator Conservation Trust, emphasizes that these changes have significant implications for cheetahs. With more frequent unfriendly encounters and reduced food availability, cheetahs face additional challenges to their already dwindling population.

To conduct the research, GPS tracking collars were fitted on 53 large carnivores, including cheetahs, lions, leopards, and African wild dogs. Over eight years, the locations and activity hours of these animals were recorded and compared with maximum daily temperatures. While seasonal cycles typically account for the majority of temperature fluctuations in the study period from 2011 to 2018, the observed behavioral changes offer insight into the future impact of global warming.

As the study progresses, researchers plan to employ audio-recording devices and accelerometers to measure the frequency of encounters between large carnivores. This advanced technology, acting like a “Fitbit for big cats,” will provide further understanding of how different predators interact in response to changing environmental conditions.

In addition to the threats from competition with lions and leopards, cheetahs already face severe challenges such as habitat fragmentation and human conflicts. As the fastest land animals, cheetahs are tragically the most endangered big cats in Africa, with fewer than 7,000 individuals left in the wild.

The implications of this study are critical, particularly considering the predicted rise in temperatures in the regions of Africa where cheetahs reside, including Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia. Dr. Bettina Wachter, leader of the Cheetah Research Project at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, stresses the urgent need to address climate change and its potential consequences for cheetah populations.

