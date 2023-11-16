After decades of conflict, Azerbaijan has achieved a significant victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, prompting the Armenian separatist forces to lay down their weapons. This outcome can be attributed to a variety of factors, including Azerbaijan’s strategic advantage in the international context and the weakening position of Moscow in the Caucasus region.

Azerbaijan has capitalized on a favorable international climate to successfully pursue its long-term goal of controlling the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. With Moscow’s attention diverted to the conflict in Ukraine, Azerbaijan saw an opportunity to assert its influence in the region. Additionally, the West’s reliance on hydrocarbons has limited its ability to exert pressure on Azerbaijan, further enabling their mission for control.

Under the pretext of an “anti-terrorist operation,” Azerbaijan continued its efforts to regain control over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian separatists, who had governed the area since 1994, quickly agreed to surrender their weapons and express openness to dialogue about reintegrating the territory into Azerbaijan. This decisive victory for Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliev reaffirms his commitment to reunify the country.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian enclave, has been a source of tension since it was attached to Azerbaijan in 1921. Although it declared itself the independent Republic of Artsakh in 1991, it was never internationally recognized. Following the Armenian victory in the First Nagorno-Karabakh War in 1994, Artsakh gained de facto independence, which Azerbaijan did not accept.

Over time, Azerbaijan has strengthened its position due to significant revenues from oil and natural gas. With the support of allies like Turkey, Azerbaijan has been able to rearm and evolve the balance of power in the region. This shift in dynamics sparked the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020, culminating in Azerbaijan overpowering the Armenian military.

As a consequence of this defeat, Armenia was compelled to cede territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. Although a ceasefire was established with the presence of Russian peacekeepers, armed skirmishes along the border persisted. Seizing the opportunity presented by a divided Armenia, Azerbaijan initiated a war of attrition to isolate the enclave’s Armenian population.

The success of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh can also be attributed to Turkish support and Moscow’s declining influence in the Caucasus. Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, provided various forms of assistance, including military training and modernization. Meanwhile, Russia’s role as the region’s guardian has weakened, given its focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This shift has made Russia more reliant on Azerbaijan, which serves as a crucial transit corridor between Iran and Russia.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan’s triumph in Nagorno-Karabakh represents a turning point in the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over this disputed territory. By taking advantage of favorable international circumstances and leveraging its alliances, Azerbaijan has been able to assert its control in the region. The implications of this victory extend beyond the immediate peace agreement, indicating shifts in power dynamics and the evolving influence of regional players.

FAQs:

What is the significance of the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh for Azerbaijan? The victory in Nagorno-Karabakh is a crucial milestone for Azerbaijan in its mission to reunify the country and gain control over the disputed territory. It reinforces President Ilham Aliev’s commitment to this goal. How has Turkey supported Azerbaijan in the conflict? Turkey has provided various forms of support to Azerbaijan, including military training and modernization. However, it did not directly participate in the military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. What role has Moscow played in the conflict? Moscow’s declining influence in the Caucasus region and its focus on the conflict in Ukraine have weakened its traditional role as the guardian of the region. This shift has made Russia more reliant on Azerbaijan. What are the implications of Azerbaijan’s success in Nagorno-Karabakh? Azerbaijan’s success in Nagorno-Karabakh reflects changes in power dynamics and the evolving influence of regional players. It highlights the impact of the international context and the strategic maneuvers of Azerbaijan in achieving its objectives.

